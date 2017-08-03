FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Siemens CEO says not in hurry to form global rail no.2
2017年8月3日 / 上午9点35分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Siemens CEO says not in hurry to form global rail no.2

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Siemens

* Board member Sen says portfolio changes afoot with Gamesa, you will hear something about Adwen soon

* CFO says does not expect Power and Gas to hit its profit margin corridor this fiscal year

* CEO sees market sentiment turning positive for process and drives, needs to do more on cost side

* CEO says looked into other options than IPO for healthineers but maybe they did not materialise

* CEO says sees opportunity to form strong no.2 in global rail market in long term, not in a hurry Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

