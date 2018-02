BRIEF-Sienna Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed In First-In-Human Trial Of Topical SNA-125

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIAL OF TOPICAL SNA-125

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM STUDY EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2018

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLAN TO INITIATE SNA-125 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL FOR ATOPIC DERMATITIS AND EXPECT THOSE DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS- EXPECT TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA IN 1H 2019 FROM SNA-120 PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR PRURITUS & ASSOCIATED UNDERLYING PSORIASIS