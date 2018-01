Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sienna Resources Inc:

* SIENNA RESOURCES INC PROPOSES TO INCREASE PLACEMENT UP TO $2.5 MILLION FOR COBALT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

* SIENNA RESOURCES - PRIVATE PLACEMENT ‍TO NOW CONSIST OF UP TO 12.5 MILLION UNITS AT 20 CENTS PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $2.5 MILLION