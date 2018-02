Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - ‍REVENUE OF $146.3 MILLION IN Q4 2017, UP 6.0% FROM Q4 2016​

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - ‍DILUTED OFFO PER SHARE OF $0.343 IN Q4 2017​

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC QTRLY ‍NOI INCREASED 11.3% TO $30.5 MILLION​

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - QTRLY ‍AFFO PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.330​