BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces closing of offering for gross proceeds of about $115 mln
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月3日 / 下午12点57分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces closing of offering for gross proceeds of about $115 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc-

* Sienna Senior Living announces closing of common shares offering for gross proceeds of approximately $115 million

* Sienna- ‍intends to use proceeds to fund portion of previously announced acquisition of 2 retirement residences located in Barrie & Kingston, Ontario

* Sienna Senior Living - a ‍portion of proceeds to be used for repayment of debt incurred in connection with previously completed acquisitions in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

