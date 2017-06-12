FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 中午12点15分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Sientra to acquire Miramar labs for $20 million​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc

* Sientra to acquire Miramar labs

* ‍sientra intends to secure a $50 million credit facility​

* Keith Sullivan joins Sientra as strategic advisor

* Sientra has agreed to acquire Miramar for an aggregate transaction value of $20 million​

* Deal includes contractual rights for potential contingent payments of up to $14 million in cash upon achievement of certain milestones

* Expect transaction to be meaningfully accretive to full year 2018 revenues

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Co has sufficient cash on hand to finance transaction

* Co has also signed a term sheet with midcap financial services and silicon valley bank for a $50 million credit facility

* Deal contemplates offer price of $0.3149/share plus right to get 1 or more contingent payments of up to about $0.7058/share on certain milestones ​

* Subject to execution of definitive agreements, credit facility to be comprised of $40 million in term debt and a $10 million revolver

* New credit facility is intended to replace Sientra's existing $20 million credit facility announced in march of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

