19 天前
BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports Q2 production results
2017年7月17日 / 上午11点14分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports Q2 production results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc-

* Sierra Metals reports second quarter 2017 production results

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly silver equivalent production of 2.7 million ounces; a 3% decrease from q2 2016

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 23.1 million pounds; a 3% decrease from q2 2016

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly total tonnes processed of 454,805, a 10% decrease from q2 2016

* Sierra Metals Inc sees 2017 silver equivalent ounces of 11.5 million ounces to 13.5 million ounces

* Sierra Metals Inc sees 2017 copper equivalent pounds 98.7 million pounds to 115.1 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

