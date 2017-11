BRIEF-Sierra metals reports Q3-2017 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary in Peru

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* Sierra Metals reports Q3-2017 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary in Peru

* Qtrly ‍sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary revenues of US$39.6 million versus US$29.5 million in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍Sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary silver equivalent production of 2.1 million ounces versus 2.1 million ounces in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly‍ Sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary total tonnes processed of 268,178 tonnes versus 237,429 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly Sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary ‍adjusted EBITDA of US$18.8 million versus US$13.9 million in Q3 2016​