BRIEF-Sigma Designs Announces Sale Of Wired Connectivity Unit To Integrated Silicon Solution

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc:

* SIGMA DESIGNS, INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF WIRED CONNECTIVITY UNIT, INCLUDING SIGMA DESIGNS ISRAEL, S.D.I. LTD, TO INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTION, INC.

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - ISSI HAS AGREED TO PAY $28.0 MILLION IN CASH

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - ‍SIGMA CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT IT WILL NOT PAY ANY TAXES ASSOCIATED WITH RECEIPT OF TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION​

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTION, INC TO SELL TO ISSI WIRED CONNECTIVITY BUSINESS UNIT