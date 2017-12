Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sigma Industries Inc:

* SIGMA INDUSTRIES REPORTS SOLID RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* SAYS ‍REVENUES FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 AMOUNTED TO $14.2 MILLION, UP $1.6 MILLION, OR 12.7%, FROM $12.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* - LOOKING AHEAD, MARKET CONDITIONS SHOULD REMAIN “HEALTHY” IN MAJORITY OF CO‘S MARKETS

* - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01