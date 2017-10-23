FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Signet Jewelers completes and Genesis enter into five-year servicing agreement​
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers completes and Genesis enter into five-year servicing agreement​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers completes first phase of strategic outsourcing of credit portfolio

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - ‍received $960 million of proceeds from sale of its prime-only accounts receivable to alliance data​

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - ‍implemented a lease-purchase program in partnership with progressive leasing across its u.s. stores​

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - ‍signet and Genesis have entered into a five-year servicing agreement​

* Signet Jewelers-‍genesis to give credit servicing functions for signet’s existing non-prime accounts receivable & future non-prime account originations​

* Signet Jewelers-‍as part of deal, nearly all existing signet team members supporting credit operations transferred to alliance data or genesis​

* Signet Jewelers Ltd sees ‍net impact from outsourcing credit portfolio​ of negative $0.16 on EPS for FY 2018

* Signet Jewelers-total transaction costs related to legal, advisory, implementation and retention expense were $36 million for the full year fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below