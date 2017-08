July 17 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd:

* Signet Jewelers appoints Virginia "Gina" C Drosos as ceo

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - ‍Drosos previously served as president & CEO of Assurex Health and as a group president of global beauty care at Procter & Gamble

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Mark Light, who has served as CEO of Signet since 2014, has decided to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: