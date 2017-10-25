FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silicon labs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90
2017年10月25日 / 中午11点31分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Silicon labs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 revenue $195 million to $201 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - ‍Q3 GAAP EPS $0.46​

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Laboratories Inc sees ‍Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.40 and $0.46​

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $199 million, up from $190 million in Q2​

* Q3 revenue view $196.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Laboratories Inc sees ‍Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.83 and $0.89​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

