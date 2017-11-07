FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silverbow resources announces third quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 凌晨12点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Silverbow resources announces third quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Silverbow Resources Inc

* Silverbow Resources announces third quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silverbow Resources Inc-qtrly ‍net production averaged 156 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (“Mmcfe/d”)​

* Silverbow Resources Inc says ‍is expanding its 2017 budget to $205-$215 million​

* Silverbow Resources Inc sees Q4 production of 160 - 171Mmcfe/d yielding full year 2017 production of 150 - 152 Mmcfe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

