Aug 3 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc:

* Silvercorp reports q1 results: net income up 134% to $10.9 million, $0.07 per share

* Qtrly sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct compared to $35.3 million in prior year quarter;

* Silvercorp Metals - silver, lead, and zinc metals sold in quarter amounted to about 1.5 million ounces silver, 15.9 million pounds lead, and 5.0 million pounds zinc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: