Dec 19 (Reuters) - SILVERCREST METALS INC:

* CLOSES $10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ISSUED 9,572,810 UNITS AT A PRICE OF $1.05 PER UNIT

* EACH UNIT CONSISTS OF ONE COMMON SHARE AND ONE-HALF OF ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)