BRIEF-Simmons First National enters Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 晚上9点45分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Simmons First National enters Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp

* Simmons First National - ‍on October 6, 2017, co entered into a Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association and executed unsecured revolving credit note​

* Simmons First National- co may borrow, prepay and re-borrow up to $75 million for purposes of financing distributions, financing certain acquisitions​

* Simmons First National- to use proceeds of revolving credit loans under credit agreement primarily as method of refinancing certain debt obligations​ Source : (bit.ly/2ycd388) Further company coverage:

