BRIEF-Simon Property Group reports Q3 results, raises quarterly dividend
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 下午1点10分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Simon Property Group reports Q3 results, raises quarterly dividend

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group reports third quarter 2017 results and raises quarterly dividend

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $11.17 to $11.22

* Q3 FFO per share $2.89

* Q3 FFO per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍occupancy was 95.3 percent at September 30, 2017​

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.85 per share, representing a 12.1 percent increase YoY​

* Simon Property - ‍2017 net income guidance includes $0.03/share negative impact in Q4 due to repair and restoration of centers located in Puerto Rico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

