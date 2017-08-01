FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Simon Property Q2 FFO per share $2.47
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午1点04分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Simon Property Q2 FFO per share $2.47

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group reports second quarter 2017 results and raises quarterly dividend and full year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $11.14 to $11.22

* Q2 FFO per share $2.47

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍comparable property noi growth for three months ended june 30, 2017 was 4.4%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $11.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍occupancy was 95.2% at june 30, 2017​

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below