24 天前
BRIEF-Simply Good Foods Q3 sales $96.5 million
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 中午11点41分 / 24 天前

BRIEF-Simply Good Foods Q3 sales $96.5 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Simply Good Foods Co

* The Simply Good Foods Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $96.5 million

* Simply Good Foods Co - for full fiscal year of 2017, simply good foods continues to expect to achieve approximately $72 million in adjusted ebitda

* Simply Good Foods- in subsequent years, expectations are for annual growth in net sales of 4% to 6% with adjusted ebitda growth in high single digits

* Qtrly gross profit was $43.6 million, representing 45.1% of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

