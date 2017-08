Aug 2 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc - on August 1, 2017, board increased and extended by $150 million its previous $125 million share repurchase authorization

* Simpson Manufacturing Co says company may repurchase from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2018 up to $275 million of company's common stock- SEC filing