FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Simulations Plus expects Q4 revenue of $6.3 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点15分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Simulations Plus expects Q4 revenue of $6.3 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Simulations Plus Inc

* Expects Q4 revenue of $6.3 million

* Simulations Plus reports preliminary revenues for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Simulations Plus -‍total preliminary consolidated revenues for FY2017 increased 20.9%, or $4.2 million, to $24.1 million, compared to $20.0 million for fy2016​

* Simulations Plus -‍total preliminary revenues for 4QFY17 increased 58.3% to $6.3 million, compared to $4.0 million reported for 4QFY16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below