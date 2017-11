BRIEF-Sina Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sina Corp

* Sina reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* ‍Q3 net revenues increased 61% year over year to $443.1 million ​

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍advertising revenues increased 56% year over year to $364.0 million​

* Q3 non-advertising revenues increased 92% year over year to $79.2 million

* Qtrly ‍non-GAAP net revenues increased 62% year over year to $440.5 million​

* ‍Weibo’s MAUs had a net addition of approximately 79 million users year over year in Q3 and reached 376 million in september 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $406.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: