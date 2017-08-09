FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Sina reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 上午10点14分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Sina reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sina Corp

* Sina reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net revenues increased 47% year over year to $358.9 million​

* Qtrly advertising revenues increased 44% year over year to $295.2 million.

* Sina Corp - ‍board of directors has approved an extension of share repurchase plan, which was originally announced in March 2016​

* Board of directors has approved an extension of share repurchase plan, which was originally announced in march 2016

* Sina Corp - ‍extended share repurchase plan will be effective until June 30, 2018​

* Sina expects to fund repurchase out of its existing cash balance

* Sina Corp - ‍under share repurchase plan, sina is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to us$500 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below