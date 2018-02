BRIEF-Sina Reports Q4 Non-GAAP EPS Of $0.79

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sina Corp:

* SINA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $503.7 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 58% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $424.8 MILLION​

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, CO ESTIMATES ITS NET REVENUES BETWEEN RMB14.5 BILLION AND RMB15.5 BILLION, OR $2.23 BILLION AND $2.38 BILLION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )