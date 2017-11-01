FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group Q3 earnings per share $0.30
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 中午11点58分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group Q3 earnings per share $0.30

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Sinclair reports year-to-date growth; reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 barter and trade revenue about $33 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $670.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $671.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍expects deal with Tribune will close in early 2018

* Sees Q4 routine capital expenditures of about $29 million, with another $11 million of capex related to Spectrum Repack​

* Says qtrly revenue included $3.1 million impact of hurricane season and other one-time adjustments​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below