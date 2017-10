Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd

* Sino-Global announces 2017 year end financial results

* Q4 revenue $4.6 million

* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - ‍total revenues increased by 151% to about $4.6 million for three month period ended June 30, 2017​

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$ 0.07​

* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - ‍says for fiscal 2018, “plans to continue to streamline its business operations​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: