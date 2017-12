Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd:

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD - ‍SIGNING OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH SICHUAN METALS AND MINERALS​

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING-PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE PURCHASING AGENT, LOGISTICS SERVICE PROVIDER OF SULFUR PRODUCTS IN U.S. FOR SCMMC​