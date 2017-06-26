BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings - Sirius XM Radio prices offering of $750 mln of 3.875 pct senior notes due 2022, $1.25 bln of 5 pct senior notes due 2027

June 26 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM Radio Inc prices offering of $750 million of 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of 5.0% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2022 will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.875%

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.0%

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - price to investors will be 100% of principal amount of notes