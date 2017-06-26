FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio intends to offer $500 mln of senior notes due 2022 and $1 bln of senior notes due 2027
June 26 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM - Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2020

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Pending application of the amounts, company currently expects to maintain any excess amount as cash on hand

* Sirius XM Holdings-To use proceeds from offering to repay portion of $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding under revolving credit facility

* Sirius XM Holdings - Also, to use net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

