Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sirius XM:

* Sirius XM Radio Inc reports 15.96 pct stake in Pandora Media Inc as of Sept 22 - SEC filing ‍​

* Sirius XM Radio​ says may communicate with board of pandora media, members of management and/or other stockholders to "enhancing stockholder value" Source text: (bit.ly/2yTT7Hm) Further company coverage: