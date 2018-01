Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sirius Xm Holdings Inc:

* SIRIUS XM - ‍ON JAN 10, UNIT ENTERED NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH JAMES E. MEYER TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CO‘S CEO THROUGH DEC 31​

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS SAYS MEYER ‍EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $2 MILLION