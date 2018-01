BRIEF-SiriusXM Issues 2018 Subscriber And Financial Guidance

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* SIRIUSXM BEATS 2017 SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE; ISSUES 2018 SUBSCRIBER AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC - TOTAL NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS IN 2017 WERE APPROXIMATELY 1.39 MILLION, RESULTING IN TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS OF 32.7 MILLION AT YEAR END.

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO MEET OR EXCEED ITS 2017 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

* SIRIUS XM - ADDED ABOUT 1.56 MILLION SELF-PAY SUBSCRIBERS TO FINISH 2017 WITH ABOUT 27.5 MILLION SELF-PAY SUBSCRIBERS

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS - SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $1.5 BILLION

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.7 BILLION

* SIRIUS XM - SEES 2018 SELF-PAY NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS OF APPROXIMATELY 1 MILLION

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $2.15 BILLION

* SIRIUS XM SAYS RECENT TAX REFORM ACT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CASH GENERATION BY NEARLY $900 MILLION OVER NEXT 4 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: