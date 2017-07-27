FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-SiriusXM Q2 earnings per share $0.043
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点26分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-SiriusXM Q2 earnings per share $0.043

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.043

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions 445‍​,000 versus 587,000

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly ARPU $13.22 ‍​ versus $12.78

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.375 billion

* Sees self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million for 2017

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn ‍​1.7 percent versus 1.8 percent

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $2.05 billion

* Sees free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below