BRIEF-SiriusXM Q2 earnings per share $0.043

July 27 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.043

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions 445‍​,000 versus 587,000

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly ARPU $13.22 ‍​ versus $12.78

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.375 billion

* Sees self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million for 2017

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn ‍​1.7 percent versus 1.8 percent

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $2.05 billion

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $2.05 billion

* Sees free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion for 2017