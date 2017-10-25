FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午11点26分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍company increases 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍revenue of approximately $5.4 billion​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA approaching $2.1 billion​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc qtrly ‍average revenue per user (ARPU) was $13.41, up 3%​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees ‍2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions of 119‍​,000 versus 345,000 last year

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9‍​ percent versus. 1.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below