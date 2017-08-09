BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply reports Q2 earnings per share $ 1.07

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone Landscape Supply announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 sales $608.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.1 million

* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million

* Reconciliation for forward-looking full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - qtrly ‍organic daily sales increased by 8%​

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.07