BRIEF-Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’s 13D/A filing

July 26 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd
* Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’S 13D/A filing
* Sito Mobile Ltd - "Sito welcomes open communications with all of its shareholders"
* Sito Mobile-over past month, board, management made many attempts to engage "constructively" with Singer Group in series of meetings with Gary Singer
* Sito Mobile Ltd- "Board is committed to carefully considering concerns of Singer Group as shareholders and debtholders"
* Sito Mobile Ltd - Gary Singer's comments were motivating factor in company's decision to enter into its recently announced equity offering
* Sito Mobile - at no time has any member of Singer Group offered to refinance co's secured note held by group without conditions of management changes