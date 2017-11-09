BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile Ltd - ‍on Nov 3, a complaint was filed against co in Supreme Court of State of New York​

* Sito Mobile - complaint filed by Tar Sito Lendco, an entity owned and controlled by Julian Singer, son of Karen Singer, formerly substantial stockholder of co

* Sito Mobile - ‍Tar is revenue participant and collateral agent under that certain revenue sharing and note purchase agreement dated Oct 3, 2014​

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint alleges that co breached its obligations to undertake best efforts to diligently pursue monetization of patents

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint also alleges other alleged minor technical and curable defaults Source text: (bit.ly/2yMqMX0)