FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 晚上11点13分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile Ltd - ‍on Nov 3, a complaint was filed against co in Supreme Court of State of New York​

* Sito Mobile - complaint filed by Tar Sito Lendco, an entity owned and controlled by Julian Singer, son of Karen Singer, formerly substantial stockholder of co

* Sito Mobile - ‍Tar is revenue participant and collateral agent under that certain revenue sharing and note purchase agreement dated Oct 3, 2014​

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint alleges that co breached its obligations to undertake best efforts to diligently pursue monetization of patents

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint also alleges other alleged minor technical and curable defaults Source text: (bit.ly/2yMqMX0) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below