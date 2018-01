Jan 24 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp:

* SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE - ANNOUNCED CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN SOON TO MAKE THE NEW JERSEY PROPERTY A SOLAR-POWERED THEME PARK

* SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE - EXPECTS CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN BY MARCH FOR 23.5-MEGAWATT SOLAR PROJECT, FACILITY TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: