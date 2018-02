Feb 20 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp:

* SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - Q4 2017 REVENUE GREW 7 PERCENT OVER Q4 OF 2016 TO $257 MILLION

* SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - CONTINUE TO WORK TOWARD LONG-TERM GOAL OF $750 MILLION OF MODIFIED EBITDA BY 2020

* SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - SEES "OVERACHIEVING" $600 MILLION OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018