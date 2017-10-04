FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 上午11点13分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Siyata Mobile Inc:

* Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software

* Siyata-On quarterly basis commencing Q4 2017,co has agreed to pay quarterly earn-out payments for achievement of agreed upon profitability milestones

* Siyata Mobile Inc - company expects to be earning recurring revenue from enterprise workforce software as early as Q1 of 2018

* Siyata Mobile-entered into agreement with Israel based technology cofor acquisition of distribution rights of enterprise workforce hardware, software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below