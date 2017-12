Dec 13 (Reuters) - Siyata Mobile Inc:

* SIYATA MOBILE ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF CDN$1 MILLION TO BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT RESULTING IN UP TO CDN$4 MILLION IN UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* SIYATA - ‍ INCREASED SIZE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES AT C$1,000 PER CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE​