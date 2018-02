Feb 9 (Reuters) - SJW Group:

* SJW GROUP SAYS ON FEB 6 CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ISSUED A PROPOSED DECISION REGARDING SAN JOSE WATER CO‘S COST OF CAPITAL FOR 2018-2020

* SJW - PROPOSED DECISION REDUCES SAN JOSE WATER COMPANY'S RETURN ON EQUITY FROM 9.43% TO 8.30% & OVERALL RETURN ON RATE BASE FROM 8.09% TO 7.19% Source text : (bit.ly/2FZZIT6) Further company coverage: