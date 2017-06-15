BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO

1 分钟阅读
June 15 (Reuters) - Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
* Sky solar -conduct subject to investigation involved certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorizations
* Sky solar holdings ltd says company is evaluating potential impact of these transactions and fund transfers
* Sky solar holdings - expects to establish committee in next two to three days to investigate conduct of its former ceo weili su
* Sky solar -weili su remains as director until earlier of adoption of ordinary resolution in shareholders meeting to remove him from director position