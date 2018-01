BRIEF-Skyline And Champion Home Builders Announce Agreement On Business Combination

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Champion Home Builders Co:

* SKYLINE AND CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT ON BUSINESS COMBINATION TO CREATE THE NATION‘S LARGEST PUBLICLY TRADED FACTORY-BUILT HOUSING COMPANY

* SKYLINE CORP - ‍UNDER TERMS, CHAMPION TO CONTRIBUTE 100% OF SHARES OF CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS AND CHB INTERNATIONAL B.V. TO SKYLINE​

* SKYLINE - CO CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO ISSUE ABOUT 47.8 MILLION SHARES TO CHAMPION, REPRESENTING 84.5% OF COMMON STOCK OF COMBINED CO ON FULLY-DILUTED BASIS​

* SKYLINE-PRIOR TO CLOSING,EXPECTS TO DECLARE DIVIDEND TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF EXCESS NET CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION UNDER DEAL AFTER EXPENSES​