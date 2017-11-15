FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skyline Medical, Helomics Corp sign joint venture to commercialize D-CHIP platform
2017年11月15日 / 下午2点22分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Skyline Medical, Helomics Corp sign joint venture to commercialize D-CHIP platform

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Helomics Corp

* Skyline Medical and Helomics Corporation sign joint venture term sheet to build-out and commercialize the D-CHIP platform

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍joint venture is subject to terms and conditions, including further due diligence and financing of new entity​

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍signed a term sheet with Helomics Corporation​

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍deal to leverage Helomics D-CHIP platform to develop and market new approaches for personalized cancer diagnosis and care​

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍skyline Medical will own 51 pct of joint venture, with Helomics owning remaining 49 pct​

* Skyline Medical Inc - operations of JV will be managed by Helomics subject to direction and oversight of joint venture’s board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

