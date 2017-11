Nov 8 (Reuters) - Skyline Medical Inc

* Two proposed joint ventures with Helomics Corporation and Cytobioscience​

* Proposed jv with Cytobioscience, privately held biomedical co, will provide skyline with access to CYTOBIOSCIENCE’ research services​

* Merger agreement between co, Cytobioscience announced on Aug 9 terminated in order to focus on structuring proposed joint venture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: