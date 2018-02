BRIEF-Skyworks Posts Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.38

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc:

* SKYWORKS EXCEEDS Q1 FY18 EXPECTATIONS WITH RECORD RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $1.052 BILLION

* GUIDES Q2 FY18 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8% Y-O-Y WITH NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS UP 10% Y-O-Y

* EXPECT NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE UP 10 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $1.60 FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018

* SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $1.49 PER SHARE OF ONE-TIME, TAX-RELATED EXPENSES DUE TO RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: