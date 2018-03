BRIEF-Sl Green Continues Asset Disposition And Share Repurchase Program

March 1 (Reuters) - Sl Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN CONTINUES ASSET DISPOSITION AND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - ENTERS CONTRACT TO SELL GOWANUS DEVELOPMENT SITE FOR $115 MILLION

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - JOINT VENTURE, OF WHICH SL GREEN OWNS 95%, ACQUIRED 140,000 SQUARE-FOOT SITE IN 2014 FOR $72.5 MILLION

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE NET PROCEEDS TO CO OF APPROXIMATELY $70.0 MILLION

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - PROCEEDS FROM SALE ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO CONTINUE COMPANY'S STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM