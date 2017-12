Dec 4 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SEES FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 FFO PER SHARE OF $6.65 TO $6.75 - SEC FILING

* - AFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF $6.40 TO $6.50

* FY2017 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S